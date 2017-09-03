National

September 3, 2017 2:06 AM

Fires force dozens of Oregon hikers to shelter overnight

HOOD RIVER, Ore.

Growing wildfires forced about 140 hikers in Oregon to shelter in place overnight on a popular trail about 90 mile (144.83 kilometers) east of Portland after they got stuck between two blazes.

The Oregonian/OregonLive (http://bit.ly/2eu9SzP ) reported a new fire ignited about 4 p.m. Saturday about a mile up the Eagle Creek Trail from the Eagle Creek Trailhead. Further up the trail, another fire was burning.

Fire spokeswoman Mary Huels said a crew of about 18 firefighters who had been assigned to the south end of the older fire as lookouts were keeping track of the people in the area and getting them to safe areas.

Search and rescue crews planned to help the hikers evacuate Sunday.

Three other hikers in a different area nearby were rescued by helicopter Saturday evening.

