AP News in Brief at 6:03 a.m. EDT

1:14 Volunteers distribute donations to recovering Centre Lake flood victims Pause

1:13 Police trying to identify shooting suspect

0:30 Though she lives nearby, here's why a Bradenton woman decided to attend an Art Walk

4:47 Review | MTV's 'Siesta Key' Episode 4: It's all about sex

0:32 Three days after protests, Confederate monument in Bradenton is removed

12:02 Footage from Confederate statue removal shows spire breaking in two

1:06 Take a look at Whole Foods' dramatic price drop

1:34 Thousands of pacemakers recalled due to hacking concerns

0:59 Flooded Houston home doesn't stop this man from playing his piano