Astros return to Houston for 1st game since Harvey

1:18 Cigarette thief swipes 36 cartons valued at $1,000 Pause

0:48 Palmetto beats Manatee for first time since 2004

0:30 Though she lives nearby, here's why a Bradenton woman decided to attend an Art Walk

1:13 Police trying to identify shooting suspect

2:06 State emergency management director visits flood site in Manatee

1:12 Palmetto strikes offensive balance to rout Booker

1:27 First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA

1:34 Thousands of pacemakers recalled due to hacking concerns

0:59 Flooded Houston home doesn't stop this man from playing his piano