She stole exotic dancers’ county fees — because her husband overspent at Home Depot, officials say

1:18 Cigarette thief swipes 36 cartons valued at $1,000 Pause

4:28 Nashville superintendent addresses controversial column

0:48 Palmetto beats Manatee for first time since 2004

0:30 Though she lives nearby, here's why a Bradenton woman decided to attend an Art Walk

1:13 Police trying to identify shooting suspect

3:53 Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient

0:27 Irma intensifies in the Atlantic

0:57 Trump heads to Texas to see Harvey devastation

1:12 Palmetto strikes offensive balance to rout Booker