The Muslim hajj pilgrimage in numbers

3:53 Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient Pause

1:13 Police trying to identify shooting suspect

1:44 Over 2000 water rescues in the wake of catastrophic flooding from Harvey

1:12 Palmetto strikes offensive balance to rout Booker

1:38 'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour

1:34 Thousands of pacemakers recalled due to hacking concerns

0:59 Flooded Houston home doesn't stop this man from playing his piano

0:40 Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people’

1:28 Pence pledges federal aid to help rebuild communities devastated by Hurricane Harvey