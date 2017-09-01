She was their first transgender model. Then L’Oréal fired her over this ‘racist’ rant

She was L’Oréal’s first transgender model, hired to advance the beauty company’s goal of “celebrating diversity and breaking down barriers in beauty,” according to the Telegraph.
But after a racially-charged rant that model Murnroe Bergdorf wrote on Facebook surfaced this week, the beauty company cut her contract mere days after she landed it.
“Honestly I don’t have energy to talk about the racial violence of white people any more,” Bergdorf wrote on her Facebook page. “Yes ALL white people."
That post that has since been deleted, according to the Sun—but not before it ricocheted through British media.
“Your entire existence is drenched in racism,” Bergdorf wrote, according to the Telegraph. “From micro-aggressions to terrorism, you guys built the blueprint for this …”
In addition to modeling, Bergdorf is a DJ and activist from east London, according to Grazia Daily. After coming out as gay at 15, Bergdorf started living as a woman about three years later, and in her 20s began “the slow process” of transition. In a personal video posted as a part of the campaign—which L’Oréal has now taken down—Bergdorf described how she long struggled to meet other transgender women to relate with, according to Grazia Daily.
“I just decided to start speaking more about my experience,” she said in the video, Grazia Daily reports. “I just thought, if I can't relate to anybody in the media who's transgender, then hopefully someone can relate to me.”
And just one day ago, she was proudly posting on social media about the campaign.
But L’Oréal says it had to fire Bergdorf because her Facebook comments ran counter to the diversity and inclusion message of the “L’Oréal Paris True Match campaign,” which Bergdorf had been hired to model for.
“We believe that the recent comments by Munroe Bergdorf are at odds with those values, and as such we have taken the decision to end the partnership with her,” a L’Oréal spokesperson told the Sun. “L’Oréal remains committed to celebrating diversity and breaking down barriers in beauty.”
Bergdorf defended herself to the Sun, saying that her words had been taken out of context.
She later took to Facebook to try to clarify her original, now-deleted comments.
"When I stated that 'all white people are racist', I was addressing that fact that western society as a whole, is a SYSTEM rooted in white supremacy - designed to benefit, prioritise and protect white people before anyone of any other race,” Bergdorf said. “Unknowingly, white people are SOCIALISED to be racist from birth onwards. It is not something genetic. No one is born racist."
