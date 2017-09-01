More Videos

How dangerous is the smoke from fires & explosions at the Texas chemical plant?

A tumultuous year for Wells Fargo

Bradenton Blitz Week 2 football previews

South Florida Museum takes responsibility for Snooty's death

Review: 'Siesta Key' deserves to be canceled

Original windows of Palmetto's historic Carnegie Library saved

Video shows gunmen robbing convenience store

Nonprofits give away Narcan during overdose awareness enent

Harvey's aftermath leaves Houston's sporting events in flux

Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top

  Pence pledges federal aid to help rebuild communities devastated by Hurricane Harvey

    Vice President Pence landed in Corpus Christie, Texas,on Aug. 31 and surveyed the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey. During a press conference Pence said the administration is committed to providing federal aid to help impacted communities rebuild.

Vice President Pence landed in Corpus Christie, Texas,on Aug. 31 and surveyed the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey. During a press conference Pence said the administration is committed to providing federal aid to help impacted communities rebuild.
Horse rescued from water near Arkema plant that later exploded

A horse was found in floodwater near the Arkema ammonia plant in Crosby, Texas on Wednesday, August 30. This footage was livestreamed by Texas State Representative Briscoe Cain, who participated in the rescue and said that people living near the plant were forced to evacuate and abandon their livestock. In the comments section of a photo also uploaded by Cain, the Representative wrote that the horse had “burns on her leg from standing in water for two days. She has hoof-rot and will need a lot of help."

More shelters, megachurch open for Houston Harvey victims

Those displaced by hurricane-turned Tropical Storm Harvey now have more options for shelter. NRG Park Convention Center, the complex around NRG stadium, and the Toyota Center were opened early Wednesday. Televangelist Joel Osteen also opened his Houston megachurch following social media criticism for not doing so earlier.

Martin Luther King Jr statue unveiled in Georgia

A statue paying tribute to civil leader Martin Luther King Jr. made its public debut Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, on the Georgia Capitol grounds in front of around 800 people including Gov. Nathan Deal, many other state political leaders and several members of the King family.

Tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection found this furry contraband—a 6-week-old Bengal tiger—at the Otay Mesa border crossing from Mexico on August 23, 2017. An 18-year-old U.S. citizen was arrested on smuggling charges.

Harvey moves toward southwestern Louisiana

Tropical Storm Harvey is expected to hold its strength through Wednesday, when forecasters said it would make landfall on the northwestern Gulf coast. On Tuesday, August 29, the storm hovered just off the Texas coast, moving slowly toward Louisiana. Both states were experiencing significant rain, with another seven to 15 inches expected by Friday in the area.

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter

Deputies from Chambers County Sheriff’s Office rescued animals stranded at a flooded shelter in Hankamer, Texas, on Monday, August 28. Appeals to save the animals at Tall Tails Animal Rescue went viral on social media with photos of dogs standing in floodwater inside their cages. “Sheriff Brian C. Hawthorne reports that all the animals have been rescued from the Tall Tails kennel in Hankamer, Texas,” said Chambers County Sheriff’s Office in a statement shared via Facebook. “The animals, along with the owner of the kennel, Kevin Miller, were successfully rescued via air boat.”

FEMA: 'We need the whole community' to help after Harvey

Brock Long of the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Monday called on the people of Texas and Louisiana to "be involved" as the states struggle with the devastating impact of Tropical Storm Harvey. He added that FEMA was anticipating that over 30,000 people would need temporary accommodation in shelters. The acting Homeland Security Secretary also said the people in the disaster zone needed all the help they could get, warning that "we are not out of the woods yet, not by a long slot."