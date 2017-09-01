Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people’

A horse was found in floodwater near the Arkema ammonia plant in Crosby, Texas on Wednesday, August 30. This footage was livestreamed by Texas State Representative Briscoe Cain, who participated in the rescue and said that people living near the plant were forced to evacuate and abandon their livestock. In the comments section of a photo also uploaded by Cain, the Representative wrote that the horse had “burns on her leg from standing in water for two days. She has hoof-rot and will need a lot of help."