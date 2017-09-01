Helicopter crash takes lovable prankster, confident dreamer

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Army shows 1st Lt. Kathryn M. Bailey, of Hope Mills, N.C. Bailey, 26, was among five soldiers aboard an Army Black Hawk helicopter when it crashed off the coast of Hawaii during a nighttime training exercise on Aug. 15, 2017. Bailey was an aviation officer. She received the National Defense Service Medal and other rewards. Bailey was declared dead after DNA analysis confirmed some of her remains were found among the crash wreckage. U.S. Army via AP)