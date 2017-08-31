He pointed a rifle at parents in a school pickup line, then threw an opossum at a car, police say

A man is being held on $2 million bond after he allegedly threatened parents waiting to pick up children at an elementary school in Micanopy, Florida, with a pellet rifle and a dead opossum.
William Greggory Markham, 54, reportedly emerged from his house Tuesday afternoon as adults were lining up to pick up kids from kindergarten to fifth grade at Micanopy Area Cooperative School, per the Gainesville Sun. He was waving a rifle, later identified as a pellet rifle, and verbally threatened parents, telling them to “get off of (my) road,” per WGFL.
School officials urged parents to come inside the school as they called police, officials told WCJB. As they did so, Markham allegedly took a dead opossum and threw it at a car, reportedly saying “this is what you’ll have for dinner.”
Along with waving a gun, William Markham took a dead possum and threw it at a car saying "this is what you'll have for dinner"— Josslyn Howard (@JosslynHoward) August 30, 2017
"The administration of the school did a wonderful job coming out telling those parents to get inside the building, which is a concrete block building, for fear that something bad would happen to those parents," Chris Sims of the Alachua County Sheriff's Office told WCJB.
When police responded, they found Markham carrying two black bags. At first, he refused to drop them and turn himself in, but eventually he complied with police instructions.
Markham was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to court records. According to WGFL, he has had several previous run-ins with the law, most recently on Aug. 1 when he approached a police officer during a traffic stop “and made repeated comments about the officer pulling over a ‘white Confederate man.’”
He was also charged with battery against a police officer when he bit two officers in March after freeing himself from restraints in a hospital.
Markham’s sister-in-law told WCJB that he has serious mental health issues and has asked that he be given medical treatment, not sentenced to jail.
“When he's not on his medicine he's a complete stranger,” Melissa Markham told the station. “They'll get him stable enough and then release him back into society. But he needs to go to a mental institution and maybe have to be there for a very long time.”
She also apologized to the parents, children and school officials who Markham threatened.
“Our family is very sorry for all the children, parents, teachers, principals that had to go through this fear,” she said.
Comments