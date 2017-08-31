National

August 31, 2017 2:29 PM

Dozens of cops were celebrating at a pub. Then the robbers showed up, police say

By Jared Gilmour

jgilmour@mcclatchy.com

Two armed men showed up at a Woodlawn, Md. bar on Tuesday and demanded cash at gunpoint, police say—but they probably would have thought twice had they known who was drinking there.

“I’m sure that they weren’t planning on there being a large room filled with police officers,” Baltimore County police Officer Jennifer Peach told WBAL.

A group of Baltimore County officers had gathered at Monaghan's Pub to celebrate the retirement of Sergeant David Neral, a veteran police officer who had been with the department since 1988, according to the Baltimore Sun.

While the party was going on in the pub’s main room, two masked men showed up at the pub’s carryout counter at 5:30 p.m. and demanded cash from the register at gunpoint, according to the Sun.

Then they took off. But the bartender didn’t have to go far to find police officers to chase down the suspected robbers.

“The person who had been behind the counter knew that there was a retirement party for a police officer happening, so they went into the other portion and alerted the officers to the fact that they had just been involved in an armed robbery," Peach told WBAL.

After a handful of the off-duty officers leapt into action, they arrested two suspects nearby, they said—Joseph McInnis III, 21, and Tyree McCoy, 22.

Each was charged with armed robbery, theft and related offenses, department spokesman Cpl. Shawn Vinson told the Sun.

The suspected robbers might have guessed this was the wrong bar to try to hold up. There’s a police precinct right across the street, bar owner Jack Milani told the Sun. Squad cars are always coming and going in front of the station, he added.

“It’s kind of odd you would even attempt it,” Milani said. “[Officers] are always in here. There was a decent amount of them.”

None of the employees or patrons of the bar were hurt, WBAL reports.

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

More Videos

South Florida Museum takes responsibility for Snooty's death 2:07

South Florida Museum takes responsibility for Snooty's death

Pause
Review: 'Siesta Key' deserves to be canceled 5:53

Review: 'Siesta Key' deserves to be canceled

Windy City Apparel marks 22nd year with best performance since the recession 1:39

Windy City Apparel marks 22nd year with best performance since the recession

First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA 1:27

First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA

State emergency management director visits flood site in Manatee 2:06

State emergency management director visits flood site in Manatee

Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top 1:47

Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top

Video shows gunmen robbing convenience store 1:39

Video shows gunmen robbing convenience store

President Trump is this Tacoma girl’s ‘biggest fear’ 5:51

President Trump is this Tacoma girl’s ‘biggest fear’

Trump heads to Texas to see Harvey devastation 0:57

Trump heads to Texas to see Harvey devastation

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 1:12

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations

  • How dangerous is the smoke from fires & explosions at the Texas chemical plant?

    Fires and two explosions rocked a Houston-area chemical plant on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017 in the wake of Harvey and its floods. When it comes to how dangerous the smoke from the plant is, local officials and FEMA have given statements that range from "non-toxic" to "the plume is incredibly dangerous."

How dangerous is the smoke from fires & explosions at the Texas chemical plant?

View more video

National

Nation & World Videos