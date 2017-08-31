Two deaths, a house fire, 7 orphans -- all because of a girlfriend who may not exist

More Videos 2:07 South Florida Museum takes responsibility for Snooty's death Pause 1:27 First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA 5:53 Review: 'Siesta Key' deserves to be canceled 1:47 Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top 1:39 Video shows gunmen robbing convenience store 1:12 A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 0:34 Bradenton begins plans to extend Riverwalk 1:06 Take a look at Whole Foods' dramatic price drop 2:06 State emergency management director visits flood site in Manatee 1:50 Harvey's aftermath leaves Houston's sporting events in flux Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A body was recovered from Silver Lake in Highland IL in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO about six hours after a Glen Carbon IL mother of seven's SUV went into the lake nearby. An infant was rescued from the SUV and revived. The death was connected with a fatal fire at Cristy Campbell's home in Glen Carbon, police said. Neither the fire victim nor the body found in the lake had been identified Thursday afternoon.

