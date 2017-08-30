National

Martin Luther King Jr statue unveiled in Georgia

A statue paying tribute to civil leader Martin Luther King Jr. made its public debut Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, on the Georgia Capitol grounds in front of around 800 people including Gov. Nathan Deal, many other state political leaders and several members of the King family.

National

Tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection found this furry contraband—a 6-week-old Bengal tiger—at the Otay Mesa border crossing from Mexico on August 23, 2017. An 18-year-old U.S. citizen was arrested on smuggling charges.

Hurricane

Harvey moves toward southwestern Louisiana

Tropical Storm Harvey is expected to hold its strength through Wednesday, when forecasters said it would make landfall on the northwestern Gulf coast. On Tuesday, August 29, the storm hovered just off the Texas coast, moving slowly toward Louisiana. Both states were experiencing significant rain, with another seven to 15 inches expected by Friday in the area.

National

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter

Deputies from Chambers County Sheriff’s Office rescued animals stranded at a flooded shelter in Hankamer, Texas, on Monday, August 28. Appeals to save the animals at Tall Tails Animal Rescue went viral on social media with photos of dogs standing in floodwater inside their cages. “Sheriff Brian C. Hawthorne reports that all the animals have been rescued from the Tall Tails kennel in Hankamer, Texas,” said Chambers County Sheriff’s Office in a statement shared via Facebook. “The animals, along with the owner of the kennel, Kevin Miller, were successfully rescued via air boat.”

National

FEMA: 'We need the whole community' to help after Harvey

Brock Long of the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Monday called on the people of Texas and Louisiana to "be involved" as the states struggle with the devastating impact of Tropical Storm Harvey. He added that FEMA was anticipating that over 30,000 people would need temporary accommodation in shelters. The acting Homeland Security Secretary also said the people in the disaster zone needed all the help they could get, warning that "we are not out of the woods yet, not by a long slot."