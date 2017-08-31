More Videos

Google after viral memo about female programmers: diversity is critical to success 1:05

State emergency management director visits flood site in Manatee 2:06

First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA 1:27

Take a look at Whole Foods' dramatic price drop 1:06

Video shows gunmen robbing convenience store 1:39

Bradenton begins plans to extend Riverwalk 0:34

How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims 3:22

Friday's football game between Manatee and Palmetto to aid Houston flood victims 0:23

Three officers shot on Auburn Boulevard 0:49

  • Horse rescued from water near Arkema plant that later exploded

    A horse was found in floodwater near the Arkema ammonia plant in Crosby, Texas on Wednesday, August 30. This footage was livestreamed by Texas State Representative Briscoe Cain, who participated in the rescue and said that people living near the plant were forced to evacuate and abandon their livestock. In the comments section of a photo also uploaded by Cain, the Representative wrote that the horse had “burns on her leg from standing in water for two days. She has hoof-rot and will need a lot of help."

A horse was found in floodwater near the Arkema ammonia plant in Crosby, Texas on Wednesday, August 30. This footage was livestreamed by Texas State Representative Briscoe Cain, who participated in the rescue and said that people living near the plant were forced to evacuate and abandon their livestock. In the comments section of a photo also uploaded by Cain, the Representative wrote that the horse had “burns on her leg from standing in water for two days. She has hoof-rot and will need a lot of help."
Briscoe Cain via Storyful
More shelters, megachurch open for Houston Harvey victims

More shelters, megachurch open for Houston Harvey victims

Those displaced by hurricane-turned Tropical Storm Harvey now have more options for shelter. NRG Park Convention Center, the complex around NRG stadium, and the Toyota Center were opened early Wednesday. Televangelist Joel Osteen also opened his Houston megachurch following social media criticism for not doing so earlier.

Martin Luther King Jr statue unveiled in Georgia

Martin Luther King Jr statue unveiled in Georgia

A statue paying tribute to civil leader Martin Luther King Jr. made its public debut Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, on the Georgia Capitol grounds in front of around 800 people including Gov. Nathan Deal, many other state political leaders and several members of the King family.

Tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border

Tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection found this furry contraband—a 6-week-old Bengal tiger—at the Otay Mesa border crossing from Mexico on August 23, 2017. An 18-year-old U.S. citizen was arrested on smuggling charges.

Harvey moves toward southwestern Louisiana

Harvey moves toward southwestern Louisiana

Tropical Storm Harvey is expected to hold its strength through Wednesday, when forecasters said it would make landfall on the northwestern Gulf coast. On Tuesday, August 29, the storm hovered just off the Texas coast, moving slowly toward Louisiana. Both states were experiencing significant rain, with another seven to 15 inches expected by Friday in the area.

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter

Deputies from Chambers County Sheriff’s Office rescued animals stranded at a flooded shelter in Hankamer, Texas, on Monday, August 28. Appeals to save the animals at Tall Tails Animal Rescue went viral on social media with photos of dogs standing in floodwater inside their cages. “Sheriff Brian C. Hawthorne reports that all the animals have been rescued from the Tall Tails kennel in Hankamer, Texas,” said Chambers County Sheriff’s Office in a statement shared via Facebook. “The animals, along with the owner of the kennel, Kevin Miller, were successfully rescued via air boat.”

FEMA: 'We need the whole community' to help after Harvey

FEMA: 'We need the whole community' to help after Harvey

Brock Long of the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Monday called on the people of Texas and Louisiana to "be involved" as the states struggle with the devastating impact of Tropical Storm Harvey. He added that FEMA was anticipating that over 30,000 people would need temporary accommodation in shelters. The acting Homeland Security Secretary also said the people in the disaster zone needed all the help they could get, warning that "we are not out of the woods yet, not by a long slot."

Smoke bombs set off during Berkeley protests

Smoke bombs set off during Berkeley protests

Smoke bombs were set off in clashes between Antifa demonstrators and counter-protesters in in Berkeley, California, on Sunday, August 27. The protest started peacefully but turned violent after a group protesters jumped barricades and started fights, according to local media.