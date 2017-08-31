Texas ban on 'sanctuary cities' temporarily blocked by judge

FILE - In this June 26, 2017, file photo, Lydia Balderas, left, and Merced Leyua, right, join others as they protest against a new sanctuary cities bill outside the federal courthouse in San Antonio. A federal judge late Wednesday, Aug. 30, temporarily blocked most of Texas’ tough new “sanctuary cities” law that would have let police officers ask people during routine stops whether they’re in the U.S. legally and threatened sheriffs will jail time for not cooperating with federal immigration authorities. The law, known as Senate Bill 4, had been cheered by President Donald Trump’s administration and was set to take effect Friday. Eric Gay, File AP Photo