‘It’s unacceptable:’ ESPN college football analyst resigns over brain trauma concerns

Ed Cunningham, a veteran football analyst for ESPN and ABC, at home in Long Beach, Calif., Aug. 23, 2017. Cunningham may be the first high-profile broadcaster to step away from football over concerns over player health. “It’s changing for all of us,” he said. “I don’t currently think the game is safe for the brain. And oh, by the way, I’ve had teammates who have killed themselves. Dave Duerson put a shotgun to his chest so we could study his brain.” EMILY BERL NYT