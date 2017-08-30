He canoed and waded through miles of Texas flooding to give an injured teen surgery

More Videos 1:14 More shelters, megachurch open for Houston Harvey victims Pause 3:22 How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims 0:43 Possible tornado spotted in Louisiana as Harvey tracks inland 2:30 See what Broughton students and parents say about starting and ending the school day an hour later 4:17 Bodycam video shows crash that injured 2 deputies 0:31 Watch as a dog rescued from a house fire is reunited with owner 1:06 Take a look at Whole Foods' dramatic price drop 1:39 Video shows gunmen robbing convenience store 1:24 Ozzy Osbourne sings 'Bark at the Moon' during total solar eclipse 0:30 Hundreds displaced by Harvey camp at Houston Convention Center Video Link copy Embed Code copy

More shelters open for Houston Harvey victims Those displaced by hurricane-turned Tropical Storm Harvey now have more options for shelter. NRG Park Convention Center, the complex around NRG stadium, and the Toyota Center were opened early Wednesday. Televangelist Joel Osteen also opened his Houston megachurch following social media criticism for not doing so earlier. Those displaced by hurricane-turned Tropical Storm Harvey now have more options for shelter. NRG Park Convention Center, the complex around NRG stadium, and the Toyota Center were opened early Wednesday. Televangelist Joel Osteen also opened his Houston megachurch following social media criticism for not doing so earlier. Meta Viers McClatchy

