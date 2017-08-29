An NBC reporter was driving across a bridge in Houston when he spotted an adorable but despondent little possum, huddling for warmth against a bridge. The reporter got out of the car to get a close up of the trembling critter.
Sad, drenched opossum cowers in the rain as Harvey rages in Houston, video shows

By Jared Gilmour

jgilmour@mcclatchy.com

August 29, 2017 12:11 PM

UPDATED August 30, 2017 08:42 AM

He’s shivering and huddled for warmth, with water dripping from his whiskers. He doesn’t look anywhere near ready for his close up.

But when KXAS/NBC Dallas reporter Brian Curtis spotted the little opossum on a bridge he was driving across in downtown Houston, he said knew he needed to get out to capture footage of the animal, according to video posted by NBC Miami.

And as Curtis mentions in the video, the opossum’s exhausted pose embodies how so many in Houston are feeling after enduring days and days of rain.

Hurricane Harvey made landfall on the Texas coast late last week, and since then it’s been dumping historic amounts of rain on Houston and the surrounding area—unleashing flooding that the National Weather Service has described as “beyond anything experienced before.”

“Everything is trying to seek shelter from this storm,” Curtis said as he approached the cowering animal. “He’s an opossum, obviously.”

But he doesn’t look like a happy one.

“He’s alive, he looks definitely kind of traumatized,” Curtis adds. “I’m not an expert on these little creatures, but it shows you how everything in Houston is trying to get out of this weather.”

The reporter approaches the little guy a second time, and this time the opossum appears to have had enough: He turns his head away for the camera until the segment ends.

The opossum was spotted right near Buffalo Bayou, according to Curtis, leaning against one of the supports of a bridge that spans the body of water.

Buffalo Bayou flows southeast out of Houston, eventually dumping water into Galveston bay, according to Houston Patch. The flood level at Buffalo Bayou is steady right now, according to Patch, as it takes on water that’s being released from the swelling Barker and Addicks Reservoirs in Houston.

