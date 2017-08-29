National

Denver passes immigrant protections amid White House threats

The Associated Press

August 29, 2017 2:43 AM

DENVER

Denver's City Council has approved an ordinance aimed at protecting immigrants amid White House threats to revoke federal money from so-called sanctuary cities — but the effort falls short of legal challenges to those threats by Chicago, San Francisco and other cities.

Denver's ordinance, which passed Monday on a 10-0 vote, largely sets into law what is current practice. It's designed to reassure the city's immigrants while not formally declaring Colorado's capital a sanctuary city.

President Donald Trump has made it a top priority to revoke federal dollars from so-called sanctuary cities, broadly defined as places that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities. Trump says he believes such cities and counties are providing a haven for criminal activity.

Chicago has filed a federal lawsuit targeting new conditions for the federal aid. Lawsuits over constitutional concerns also have been filed in San Francisco, Seattle and other cities.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Crowd goes wild after squirrel runs onto field during Dolphins-Eagles preseason game

Crowd goes wild after squirrel runs onto field during Dolphins-Eagles preseason game 0:25

Crowd goes wild after squirrel runs onto field during Dolphins-Eagles preseason game
FEMA: 'We need the whole community' to help after Harvey 2:29

FEMA: 'We need the whole community' to help after Harvey
Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters 2:10

Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters

View More Video