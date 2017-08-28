This deacon’s relative has cancer. The HOA says he can’t park his car in the driveway.

More Videos 2:29 FEMA: 'We need the whole community' to help after Harvey Pause 0:47 Smoke bombs set off during Berkeley protests 2:32 Betsy Winkler's husband is in long-term care. That's changed her life - and her budget. 1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall 1:34 Neighbors react to news of mother, infant dead in apartment 4:02 Drone footage shows Harvey's devastation in Aransas Pass 0:50 Driver got stuck in flooded East Manatee County road 1:47 Video shows neglected animals seized from vet's home 2:14 Want to try house-flipping? Here's what to know 0:42 Daylight displays damage, storm's aftermath Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Stuart and Marsha Holland have been living in their Olathe house with Marsha's parents for five years after her dad was diagnosed with cancer and moved to Kansas City from Florida. However, recently the Avignon Villa Homes Community Association has decided to no longer allow the Hollands to park a car in their driveway overnight because the board says it has a responsibility to maintain “the integrity of the neighborhood.” Shelly Yang The Kansas City Star