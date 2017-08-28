Want to help Harvey victims? Here’s how to avoid bogus charities

More Videos 0:53 Suspect facing 4 first-degree murder charges in Seminole Heights killings Pause 0:48 Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested 0:37 Watch as power lines fall in front of motorists on highway 0:39 Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 3:19 The J.F.K. assassination: A cast of characters 1:14 Places of worship at risk for acts of violence 3:45 Joe Louis Walker headlines Bradenton Blues Festival 0:49 Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Houston airlifted victims of the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey to safety on Sunday, August 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. People and their pets were hoisted up to a helicopter. U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Houston airlifted victims of the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey to safety on Sunday, August 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. People and their pets were hoisted up to a helicopter. US Coast Guard

