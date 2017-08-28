This hawk took refuge from Harvey in his cab. It wouldn't leave — so he took it home

More Videos 0:25 Crowd goes wild after squirrel runs onto field during Dolphins-Eagles preseason game Pause 2:29 FEMA: 'We need the whole community' to help after Harvey 0:53 Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue 2:10 Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters 0:47 Former police officer K.O.'s hotel worker to avoid paying the $18 valet 2:50 HOA tells Olathe couple they can no longer park in their driveway 1:34 Neighbors react to news of mother, infant dead in apartment 1:39 Video shows gunmen robbing convenience store 4:02 Drone footage shows Harvey's devastation in Aransas Pass 0:50 Driver got stuck in flooded East Manatee County road Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue Harvey the Hurricane Hawk was rescued on Saturday, Aug. 26 by a taxi cab driver and is now being cared for by TWRC Wildlife Center’s Rehabilitation Coordinator. He is being treated for an injury that prevents him from flying. The center is asking for donations to care for Harvey and other animals after the storm at http://www.twrcwildlifecenter.org/donate/ Harvey the Hurricane Hawk was rescued on Saturday, Aug. 26 by a taxi cab driver and is now being cared for by TWRC Wildlife Center’s Rehabilitation Coordinator. He is being treated for an injury that prevents him from flying. The center is asking for donations to care for Harvey and other animals after the storm at http://www.twrcwildlifecenter.org/donate/ TWRC Wildlife Center

