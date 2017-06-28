Cops thought it was cocaine in his car. It was drywall — but he spent 90 days in jail

Karlos Cashe was pulled over by Oviedo, Florida, police in March for driving without headlights.
When police walked up to his car and saw white powder on his car seat, they thought it was cocaine. So they conducted a field test and it came up positive for cocaine.
“I know for a fact (that it was) drywall because I’m a handyman,” Cashe told WFTV 9. “I said that continuously during the arrest stop.”
Cash was on probation at the time from of marijuana and cocaine charges in 2015, so he was accused violating probation.
He sat in jail for 90 days because he was denied bond, according to The Associated Press.
Lab results didn’t come back until three months later and confirmed that the substance was, in fact, drywall, and that there were no illegal substances in his vehicle when he was arrested.
“I sat there 90 days knowing I was innocent,” Cashe told the station. “This is what I want to stop. I don’t want this to happen to anybody else.”
Comments