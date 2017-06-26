Petition filed to recall judge in Brock Turner case

FILE - This June 27, 2011 file photo shows Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Aaron Persky, who drew criticism for sentencing former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner to only six months in jail for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman. The California judge has recused himself from making his first key decision in another sex case. The Mercury News reported Monday, Aug. 22, 2016 that Persky filed a statement saying that some people might doubt that he could be impartial. The judge is the target of a recall campaign after he sentenced a former Stanford swimmer to six months in jail for sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman. Jason Doiy AP