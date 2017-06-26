This car-chase suspect may, indeed, have done it the dumbest way possible

1:40 Get ready for the 2017 solar eclipse Pause

2:03 Pearl Harbor U.S. Navy sailor identified after 76 years

0:36 Refugee baby raccoon found at flooded golf course

0:44 Distracted driver slams into semi

0:22 Dramatic road rage incident caught on driver's camera

0:23 This gorilla pool dancing will make your day

1:11 Watch a runaway big rig skid into an escape ramp on interstate highway

5:19 'Don't...get shooted,' little girl pleads with mom after Castile is shot

1:09 How to safely watch a solar eclipse