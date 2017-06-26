Coffee County deputies removed suspect's wig to find a quarter pound of cocaine and 25 ecstasy tablets Saturday.
June 26, 2017 2:27 PM

Jailers asked her to remove her wig. They soon found the reasons she refused, police say

By Liz Fabian

MACON, Ga.

A drug suspect became irate when Coffee County deputies asked her to remove her wig.

It was likely more than vanity that sparked Delenea Camille Jones’ ire early Saturday as she was headed to jail.

After refusing the officers’ orders, they took matters into their own hands and removed the hairpiece of long, twisted strands.

A quarter-pound of powder cocaine and 25 ecstasy tablets were in plastic bags under the wig, according to a news release from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.

Jones, of Brunswick, had been arrested on drug possession and distribution charges in a neighboring county at about 4 a.m. Saturday and was being booked into the jail in Douglas when deputies discovered the contraband.

Coffee deputies added additional charges of trafficking cocaine and possession of ecstasy.

