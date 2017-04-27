Ahoy, mateys! That looks like Johnny Depp on that Disney ride.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:03 Pedal power for the environment Pause 1:57 Watch 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' movie trailer 0:48 Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow 0:44 'I’m not greedy,' says man panhandling on Limestone 0:36 Surge in panhandling leads mayor to advise against helping 1:38 Woman killed on running track at Highlands High School 1:03 The best airlines of 2017 1:20 Robbers hold Central Florida restaurant workers at gunpoint 1:19 Manatee County Area Transit rider reacts to less frequent service on Route 3 1:30 Video captures man stuffing pillow case filled with puppies into drain (Graphic Content) Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Johnny Depp delighted fans at Disneyland with a surprise appearance as Captain Jack Sparrow, his character from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Repeating lines from the movies and interacting with theme park visitors, this promotion comes ahead of the series' fifth installment, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which is released May 29. Twitter users @jeanettevalens, @_jediangiee, @justniinii via Storyful