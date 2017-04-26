86-year-old woman is killed in an ‘extremely violent’ attack on a high school track

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:49 Police officer saves man from jumping off roof Pause 1:13 Manatee Memorial CEO listens as Manatee resident Glen Gibellina complains about hospital's recent safety grade 0:55 Man robs Wells Fargo bank branch in Bradenton 0:55 River otters at play 1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers 4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs' 3:04 'She turned my baby into an infant in a fraction of seconds,' mom says of son's shooter 1:20 Kindergarten cafe 5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health 2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

A woman in her 80s at Highlands High School was attacked and killed early Wednesday by a man while she walked with a friend on the running track. Nashelly Chavez The Sacramento Bee