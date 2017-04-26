She called police more than 40 times about teens harassing her. Then she shot one.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:55 River otters at play Pause 3:04 'She turned my baby into an infant in a fraction of seconds,' mom says of son's shooter 4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs' 1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers 2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 0:44 'I’m not greedy,' says man panhandling on Limestone 2:19 Deputy wrestling alligator back to wild caught on bodycam 0:36 Surge in panhandling leads mayor to advise against helping 1:34 Suspect stretches outside before robbing Dunkin' Donuts 1:20 Kindergarten cafe Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Bridgett Marcus spoke April 25, 2017, opposing bond for Elizabeth Cannon, the woman accused of shooting Marcus' 15-year-old son Vernon in the head Jan. 6, 2017, outside Cannon's Bloomfield Drive home in south Macon, Ga. Marcus spoke about her son's injuries and his recovery, saying, "I want justice." Amy Leigh Womack The Telegraph