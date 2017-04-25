America may run on Dunkin’, but robbery suspect stretches first

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:35 Girl falls from moving bus, firefighter rushes to help Pause 2:18 Deputy wrestles alligator back into the swamp 1:15 Central Valley Honor Flight 2:45 Here's what it takes to fly Valley veterans to D.C. 0:45 Jellyfish invade Myrtle Beach 1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product 1:28 Manatee County declares State of Local Emergency 1:21 Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire after 2017 NASCAR season 2:44 Take a tour of Bulk Food Superstore 0:55 Man robs Wells Fargo bank branch in Bradenton Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Philadelphia police are asking the public help them identify a robbery suspect who, after stretching outside in the parking lot, drew a gun on employees at a Dunkin' Donuts in Philadelphia on April 22. No one was hurt, and no shots were fired, but he did get away with the cash from the register. Philadelphia Police Department