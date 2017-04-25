Highs and lows of Trump's first 100 days

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump looks on during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017.
Matt Rourke
AP
Protesters stream onto Independence Avenue at the Women’s March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump’s presidency, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington.
John Minchillo
AP
Teepees stand near the Washington Monument during a protest against the Dakota Access Oil Pipeline in Washington, March 8, 2017. A federal judge declined to temporarily stop construction of the final section of the disputed Dakota Access oil pipeline, clearing the way for oil to flow as soon as next week.
Jose Luis Magana
AP
On January 25, 2017, President Donald Trump ordered the construction of the massive wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, an increase in enforcement of U.S. immigration laws, a clamp down on so-called sanctuary cities, a boost in the number of Border Patrol officers, and expansion of detention centers for those caught trying to sneak across the border. In photo, people walk past a mural painted on a border structure in Tijuana, Mexico, on Jan. 25, 2017.
Julie Watson
AP
Police officers block demonstrators from marching on the lower roadway during a protest against President Donald Trump’s executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries, at Los Angeles International Airport on Jan. 29, 2017.
Ryan Kang
AP
President Donald Trump’s first military raid against al Qaida in Yemen left Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens dead on Jan. 29, 2017. Owens is the first casualty under Trump.
Handout Photo
In this Jan. 31, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Neil Gorsuch, his choice for Supreme Court associate justice in the East Room of the White House in Washington.
Carolyn Kaster
AP
A federal judge temporarily halted President Donald Trump’s travel ban for non-citizens arriving from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen on Feb. 4, 2017. In photo, Nadia Hanan Madalo, center right, hugs her mother, Alyshooa Kannah, center left, at the airport after arriving from Iraq March 15, 2017, in San Diego. Madalo and her family, refugees forced to flee their town of Batnaya, Iraq, after the Islamic State invaded and destroyed it several years ago, arrived in San Diego to be reunited with Madalo’s siblings and mother. The ban is the latest development in a fight between the administration and the courts that has injected more uncertainty into the lives of refugees.
Gregory Bull
AP
Vice President Mike Pence swears in Education Secretary Betsy DeVos in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in the White House complex in Washington, Feb. 7, 2016, as DeVos’ husband Dick DeVos watches. Pence cast the tie-breaking vote in the Senate to confirm DeVos.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
AP
President Donald Trump, second from right, and first lady Melania Trump, right, stop to pose for a photo with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, second from left, and his wife Akie Abe, left, before they have dinner at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Susan Walsh
AP
On Feb. 10, 2017, President Donald Trump fired National Security Advisor Michael Flynn for lying to Vice President Mike Pence and other officials about his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. In photo, Pence, left, and Flynn shake hands before the start of the President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe joint news conference in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, Feb. 10, 2017.
Carolyn Kaster
AP
On Feb. 15, 2017, Andrew Puzder, the CEO of the company that owns Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. fast food chains withdrew as President Donald Trump’s choice for labor secretary after a lack of Republican support. In this Nov. 19, 2016 photo, President-elect Trump walks with Puzder from Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J. Puzder said Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, that a housekeeper he had previously employed at his home was an undocumented worker, potentially complicating his efforts to get confirmed.
Carolyn Kaster
AP
Republicans lawmakers applaud as President Donald Trump speaks to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 28, 2017.
J. Scott Applewhite
AP
Attorney General Jeff Sessions pauses during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington where he said he would recuse himself from a federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 White House election on March 2, 2017. The political cloud over Sessions’ decision to step back from any investigation touching the Trump campaign may have a silver lining for a law enforcement officer who appears preoccupied by issues such as violent crime. Now that Sessions will no longer oversee any probe into the election, his path is cleared to more quickly refashion the Justice Department and chip away at key priorities of the Obama administration.
Susan Walsh
AP
On March 4, 2017, President Donald Trump tweeted that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower. The Justice Department and the FBI are being sued over the allegation.
On March 14, 2017, MSNBC TV host Rachel Maddow releases part of President Donald Trump’s 2005 tax returns showing he paid $38 million in federal income taxes on an income of $150 million.
MSNBC
FBI Director James Comey confirmed for the first time that his agency is investigating possible collusion between advisers to Trump’s election campaign and Russia during his testimony on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 20, 2017, before the House Intelligence Committee.
J. Scott Applewhite
AP
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said gives reporters an update about the ongoing Russia investigation adding that President Donald Trump’s campaign communications may have been “monitored” during the transition period as part of an “incidental collection,” Wednesday, March 22, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
J. Scott Applewhite
AP
House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., announces that he is abruptly pulling the troubled Republican health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders, at the Capitol in Washington, March 24, 2017.
J. Scott Applewhite
AP
President Donald Trump, accompanied by, from left, Vice President Mike Pence, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt, and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, speaks at EPA headquarters in Washington, March 28, 2017, prior to signing an Energy Independence Executive Order, unravelling former President Barack Obama’s plan to curb global warming.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
AP
Andrew Harnik
AP
“Assad choked out the lives of helpless men, women, and children. It was a slow and brutal death for so many. Even beautiful babies were cruelly murdered in this very barbaric attack,” said President Donald Trump in an emotional statement following the chemical attack by the Assad regime in Khan Sheikoun, Syria, on April 4, 2017. In photo, Abdel Hameed Alyousef, 29, holds his twin babies who were killed during the chemical weapons attack, in Khan Sheikhoun.
AP
Andrew Harnik
AP
Three days after the chemical attack in Khan Sheikoun, Trump authorized 59 Tomahawk missiles fired at the military base where the chemical attack initiated. In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, April 7, 2017. President Donald Trump’s decision to launch missiles at Syria’s government risked rising tensions with Iran, a key backer of Syrian President Bashar Assad in a conflict with dangerously blurry battle lines.
Ford Williams
AP
President Donald Trump watches as Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy administers the judicial oath to Judge Neil Gorsuch during a re-enactment in the Rose Garden of the White House, April 10, 2017, in Washington. Gorsuch’s wife Marie Louse hold a bible art center.
Evan Vucci
AP
On April 13, 2017, the U.S. military dropped the most powerful non-nuclear bomb in its arsenal on a compound of Islamic State tunnels and caves in Nangarhar province in Afghanistan. This image taken from video was released by the U.S. Department of Defense and shows the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb strike in Afghanistan.
AP