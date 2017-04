Girl falls from moving bus, firefighter rushes to help

What you are about to see may be disturbing for some people. There is no audio on this dashcam video. Volunteer firefighter Ryan Ciampoli rescued a four-year-old girl who fell from a moving bus on Highway 65 at Harrison, Arkansas, on April 21. Ciampoli’s dashcam captured the entire incident. The girl suffered a broken jaw but is expected to make a full recovery.