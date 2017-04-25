‘When I died’: She collapsed during a workout. These quick decisions saved her life

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:45 Jellyfish invade Myrtle Beach Pause 0:47 Marches for Science pop up across the U.S. and the world 2:16 It's been 20 years since her son died of a rare cancer. She still wonders if Bayshore High killed him 0:46 Vaccines by the Numbers: A public health achievement 0:55 Man robs Wells Fargo bank branch in Bradenton 1:45 U.S. Passport Office shut down due to water damage 3:00 Bumbling burglar fall through store’s ceiling twice 0:54 Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes 1:56 Raise your voice for equal pay 2:44 Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Andrew Evans, program concierge with Hilton Head Health, talks about performing CPR on Amber Moloney, a 22-year-old intern with the facility, who went into cardiac arrest while exercising in February. Delayna Earley Staff video