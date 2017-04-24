He went into a burning home to save his beer. Now he’s being trolled by the police

A 25-ounce can of Bud Ice Premium can be purchased for $2.12, but a 56-year-old South Dakota man allegedly disobeyed orders from police and firefighters to return to a burning home for two cans of the beer.
Michael Anthony Casteel faces one count of obstructing law enforcement and one count of obstructing a firefighter for the incident, which occurred Sunday, according to the Argus Leader.
The Sioux Falls police and fire departments responded to a fire at a multifamily residence. Two people were treated for smoke inhalation and released at the scene and a third was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and burns, according to the fire department.
But Casteel, who had registered .082 on a preliminary breath test, according to the Argus Leader, went back into the building to retrieve two cans of beer. Police said Monday it was for two cans of Bud Ice Premium.
The Sioux Falls police and fire departments used social media to mock the man Sunday, even publishing a tweet using SpongeBob SquarePants and the hashtags #besmart and #notworthyourlife.
This incredibly poor judgement could have put many responders at risk #notworthyourlife /802 pic.twitter.com/dOYmCNm6mc— Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) April 23, 2017
1 in custody after obstructing fire and police.It is not advisable to push past PD and Fire in an attempt to "save your beer"#besmart /803 https://t.co/Y67WgOzlVp— Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) April 23, 2017
Quick knock down, early report 2 treated at scene and released and 1 transported, unknown condition. pic.twitter.com/n27Lgyjn0Z— Sioux Falls Fire (@SiouxFallsFire) April 23, 2017
Thanks @siouxfallspd keeping everyone safe even those not making good choices! #besmart https://t.co/idvV0aVTgP— Sioux Falls Fire (@SiouxFallsFire) April 23, 2017
Comments