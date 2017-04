More Videos

0:47 Marches for Science pop up across the U.S. and the world

2:20 What does space debris look like?

1:25 How Arkansas’s execution drugs work, and sometimes don’t

1:31 Passenger attacks pilot in airport

1:40 TSA screening for transgender passengers

0:31 NASA's invitation to 'Adopt The Planet' for Earth Day

0:45 Making batteries from glass bottles

0:38 Liftoff of Expedition 51 duo leaving the confines of gravity

0:49 Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in prison

1:27 The alligator who broke into a family's porch

1:48 Facebook murder suspect is dead, confirm Cleveland police

2:18 Watch a supplies-laden Atlas V rocket launch toward the International Space Station