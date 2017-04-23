5 weeks of dating, a breakup, threats and a neighborhood under siege

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:25 How Arkansas’s execution drugs work, and sometimes don’t Pause 1:34 Siblings with health problems must move 0:25 Hannah Green discusses the rainy LPGA Symetra Tour second round at Sara Bay 2:16 It's been 20 years since her son died of a rare cancer. She still wonders if Bayshore High killed him 1:16 Christ Episcopal Church's annual shoe drive 0:55 Man robs Wells Fargo bank branch in Bradenton 1:25 Tennys Sandgren's career year continues at Sarasota Open 0:50 Video shows drunk driver nearly hitting pedestrians 1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower 0:56 Falling tomato prices plague Manatee farmers Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Doug and Terra Fogg were home on June 28, 2016, the night that Alan Amundson went on a shooting rampage in their neighborhood. Their motor home was struck by three bullets, they said, and one of those bullets hit a Boise police officer in the chest. The officer, who was wearing a ballistic vest, did not suffer life-threatening injury. Katy Moeller kmoeller@idahostatesman.com