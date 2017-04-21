Her epic ski jump became a cartwheel down the mountain. 'Hella fun,' she says

A 16-year-old California girl managed to combine skiing and gymnastics into one terrifying sport over the Easter weekend, and came up joking about the experience when video of her tumble down a mountainside became a viral sensation.
Magnolia Neu posted the clip in which she jumps and fails in epic fashion to stick the landing, flipping and cartwheeling about seven times in the embodiment of the word “whee.”
"Qualified for the Olympics today…in gymnastics,” she cheekily wrote on Instagram.
Neu, whose Instagram feed is filled with images of her surfing and sky diving and skiing, is none the worse for her tumble, telling 9 news, “I’m pretty sore now. No broken bones.”
And her overall impression?
“It was hella fun,” she said.
That’s one way to describe it.
