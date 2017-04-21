Think your commute takes years off your life? Actually, it may be adding a few

1:48 Autistic 10-year-old arrested while mother tries to reason with officers Pause

1:40 TSA screening for transgender passengers

2:04 Easter eggs fall from the sky at Lakebottom Park

0:35 The Thirsty Beaver isn't going anywhere

1:39 Starbucks barista begs people to not order the new Unicorn Frappuccino

0:55 Man robs Wells Fargo bank branch in Bradenton

1:09 Whale beaches itself in Sanibel Island

0:40 Scenes from the Manatee Players' production of "The Full Monty"

1:51 Improvements coming to this interchange in Manatee County