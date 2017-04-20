Down but not out: Carriage horse ‘Big John’ trips in Charleston, will take time off

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:40 TSA screening for transgender passengers Pause 0:38 Liftoff of Expedition 51 duo leaving the confines of gravity 0:31 NASA's invitation to 'Adopt The Planet' for Earth Day 0:35 The Thirsty Beaver isn't going anywhere 0:49 Starbucks unveils ​'magical' Unicorn Frappuccino drink 1:39 Starbucks barista begs people to not order the new Unicorn Frappuccino 1:48 Autistic 10-year-old arrested while mother tries to reason with officers 0:55 Man robs Wells Fargo bank branch in Bradenton 0:40 Scenes from the Manatee Players' production of "The Full Monty" 1:25 Legal pot riles conservative neighboring states Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A carriage horse named Big John tripped and fell to the ground Wednesday afternoon at the start of his first tour of the day in Charleston, S.C., but came away mostly unscathed. This video shows tourists, officers, and the horse's owners rushing to help. Facebook / Charleston Carriage Horse Advocates