More Videos

0:38 Liftoff of Expedition 51 duo leaving the confines of gravity

0:49 Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in prison

1:27 The alligator who broke into a family's porch

1:48 Facebook murder suspect is dead, confirm Cleveland police

2:18 Watch a supplies-laden Atlas V rocket launch toward the International Space Station

4:18 What do to if you meet a mountain lion

0:57 Timelapse: California seen from space with thunderstorm on the horizon

0:25 Rare white squirrel spotted in Mississippi park

2:11 Baby goats and wine at yoga class? We're not kidding

3:01 Pulling drinkable water out of dry air

0:32 Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words'

1:44 How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?