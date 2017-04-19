Sports world reacts to Aaron Hernandez’s suicide in prison with shock and mixed grief

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:49 Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in prison Pause 1:48 Autistic 10-year-old arrested while mother tries to reason with officers 1:27 The alligator who broke into a family's porch 0:49 Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in prison 1:48 Facebook murder suspect is dead, confirm Cleveland police 2:18 Watch a supplies-laden Atlas V rocket launch toward the International Space Station 0:50 Man wanted by police for allegedly beating a dog to death 1:19 Acapulco Tropical bakery manager explains how to make authentic Cuban bread 0:53 Manatee County looks to encourage affordable rental housing 0:52 Braden River boys tennis returns to region final Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez is dead after hanging himself in prison. He was serving a life term for committing a murder in 2013. McClatchy DC