Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in prison

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez is dead after hanging himself in prison. He was serving a life term for committing a murder in 2013.
McClatchy DC
The alligator who broke into a family's porch

Steve Polston and his family thought someone was breaking into their house in the Mount Pleasant area of Charleston, S.C., but discovered a nine foot alligator had climbed onto their porch. This GoPro video was filmed by a South Carolina DNR contractor

