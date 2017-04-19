The alligator who broke into a family's porch

Steve Polston and his family thought someone was breaking into their house in the Mount Pleasant area of Charleston, S.C., but discovered a nine foot alligator had climbed onto their porch. This GoPro video was filmed by a South Carolina DNR contractor
Gator Gitter Consultants via Storyful
Tuesday, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams confirmed the death of Steve Stephens, the suspect in the fatal shooting of the 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. Williams said Stephens was found dead after a brief pursuit in Erie, Pennsylvania.
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket lifts off Tuesday from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Liftoff was at 11:11 a.m.. The Orbital ATK CRS-7 Cygnus spacecraft is on a commercial resupply services mission to deliver 7,600 pounds of supplies to the International Space Station.