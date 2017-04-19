National

April 19, 2017 6:46 AM

Aaron Hernandez commits suicide in prison

By ELIZABETH KOH

ekoh@mcclatchy.com

Former New England Patriots football player Aaron Hernandez, who was serving life without parole for murder, committed suicide Wednesday morning in his cell, the Massachusetts Department of Correction said in a statement.

Hernandez, who was sentenced for the fatal 2013 shooting of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd, was found hanged in his cell at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Massachusetts around 3:05 a.m. Corrections officers attempted to revive him and transported him to UMass Leominster, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later, according to the statement.

The statement said state police were investigating the scene and that his family members were notified.

Hernandez was acquitted last week of two other murders that occurred in 2012, the Boston Globe reported.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Facebook murder suspect is dead, confirm Cleveland police

Facebook murder suspect is dead, confirm Cleveland police 1:48

Facebook murder suspect is dead, confirm Cleveland police
Watch a supplies-laden Atlas V rocket launch toward the International Space Station 2:18

Watch a supplies-laden Atlas V rocket launch toward the International Space Station
What do to if you meet a mountain lion 4:18

What do to if you meet a mountain lion

View More Video

Nation & World Videos