‘You don’t deserve children’: Prank videos spark concerns of child abuse

The video begins with the mother explaining the prank, which sounds innocent enough: She plans to drip invisible ink – which is clear once it dries – all over the carpet and confront one of her five children on who did it.
But the tone gets less playful once the actual prank starts. The parents start yelling and cursing at one child in particular, Cody, who starts screaming and crying that he didn’t do it.
“I swear to God I didn’t do that,” Cody says on the video as both parents yell at him and the dad records video of it all. After about three minutes of that, the parents reveal it was a prank and laugh.
“It’s just a prank, brah,” the dad says while zooming in on his son’s red, tear-streaked face.
The dad then prompts Cody to do an “outro” as he’s walking away, and Cody turns to the camera with a sullen face, encouraging people watching to follow his parents’ YouTube channels and social media accounts. Comments and embedding the video, which was uploaded on Wednesday, have been disabled.
The video sparked backlash between loyal followers of the DaddyOFive channel (which has 750,000 followers), who defend the parents’ actions as pranks, and people who condemned the video as child abuse. YouTuber Philip DeFranco, who has five million subscribers, produced a 13-minute video documenting what he characterized as possible emotional child abuse. He pointed out incidents when the mother encouraged one of the children to pretend to be a masked intruder, prompting the father to point a gun at the child; multiple incidents where the father eggs other children into pushing or hitting Cody; and one incident when the father pushes Cody’s face into a bookshelf.
“As someone who was abused in their childhood, there are multiple ways to abuse your kids, there’s mentally and there’s physically,” DeFranco said.
“And while they do mess with the kids, a lot of times it seems directed at one specific kid, and that is Cody,” he continued. “In the family video where they defended themselves, they said the kids get to decide if the video goes up. They also acknowledge that they have all this really cool stuff thanks to having a YouTube channel, so by getting stuff they’re incentivized to allow the parents to upload these videos, even though the little kid, Cody, is very obviously not a fan of this.”
In the defense video DeFranco cites, published Sunday, the parents prompt their children to say they’re OK, call the people voicing concern for the children “haters,” and say Child Protective Services has already investigated them for the YouTube channel and “nothing was found.”
The parents then posted another video on Monday saying they were taking the children to Disneyland – except Cody.
“Cody did not earn to get to go,” the father says to the camera. “And that sucks, but that’s life, and that’s what happens when you misbehave.” In a conversation between the mom and the dad later, which some commenters said seemed staged, the mother says Cody, “put poop everywhere,” and doesn’t elaborate further.
YouTube comments on the video were scathing towards the parents.
“You want him to act like a normal child? Treat him like a normal child,” one person commented.
“You make your children cry, laugh at them, then upload it to the internet for the world to see,” another said.
“You don’t deserve children,” another added.
The parents issued another statement on Tuesday saying they “deeply apologize for your feelings of concern,” and that they are discussing alternative ways to do future videos.
April 18, 2017
The family is based in Maryland, according to their Twitter account.
