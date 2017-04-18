Baby goats and wine at yoga class? We're not kidding
Owners of Critter Creek Farm and Cat's Paw Winery, both in Rock Hill, teamed up Saturday for a "baby goat yoga" class, which drew dozens of yogis from as far away as Alabama and West Virginia. A yoga instructor led the class as baby goats played, relaxed and climbed on participants. The farm and winery will continue goat yoga through May.
Tracy KimballHerald Online
