Baby goats and wine at yoga class? We're not kidding

Owners of Critter Creek Farm and Cat's Paw Winery, both in Rock Hill, teamed up Saturday for a "baby goat yoga" class, which drew dozens of yogis from as far away as Alabama and West Virginia. A yoga instructor led the class as baby goats played, relaxed and climbed on participants. The farm and winery will continue goat yoga through May.
Tracy Kimball Herald Online
How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?

The United States dropped the most powerful nonnuclear bomb in its arsenal on what it said was an ISIS cave complex in remote Afghanistan. The bomb — called the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast — can obliterate everything within a 1,000-yard radius.

