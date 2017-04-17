How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?

The United States dropped the most powerful nonnuclear bomb in its arsenal on what it said was an ISIS cave complex in remote Afghanistan. The bomb — called the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast — can obliterate everything within a 1,000-yard radius.
The New York Times
April the giraffe gives birth at New York Zoo

National

April the giraffe gives birth at New York Zoo

After months of live streaming by the Animal Adventure Park of a pregnant giraffe named April, she finally gave birth. This is the fourth calf for the 15-year-old April, but the first for the Animal Adventure Park located in Harpursville, New York.

Nation & World Videos