Georgia interstate closed after road buckles

All westbound lanes of a Georgia highway have been closed after the road buckled, according to reports.
Interstate 20 West in DeKalb County has been closed between Candler and Gresham roads until at least Tuesday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
Georgia Department of Transportation crews are responding to the scene, according to a statement from Georgia DOT’s Navigator 511 in a tweet. The statement notes the interstate buckling is likely due to “underground utility installation.”
Crews are looking to repair the interstate, but an estimated time line for the repairs could not be made, according to the statement. Traffic, meanwhile, is being diverted from I-20 West to I-285.
Dekalb County…— NaviGAtor511 (@511Georgia) April 17, 2017
GDOT Statement concerning I-20 road buckling and detour map. pic.twitter.com/OsGYXspU73
Work on behalf of Atlanta Gas Light was being done in the area, according to the AJC, but police are working with other officials to find out what caused the road to fail.
Officials thought the issue may have been related to an underground gas leak, but police officials have since told the AJC that there is “no evidence of a leak.”
One person on a motorcycle was on the road when it failed. He suffered multiple fractures, including a possibly broken leg, according to the AJC.
JUST IN: Motorcyclist driving on I-20 as road buckled was flung into air and is in critical condition, police say https://t.co/kaAbgkT4o7 pic.twitter.com/4E0fyXww5v— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) April 17, 2017
In March, an Interstate 85 bridge collapsed in Atlanta due to a fire.
Three people have since been charged in connection with the fire, according to WSB, an Atlanta television news station.
Here’s a live look at the damage that has shut down I-20 West: https://t.co/EmbPhRgDCN pic.twitter.com/1SD1PxOHPw— Tracey Christensen (@tachristensen) April 17, 2017
Comments