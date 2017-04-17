After months of live streaming by the Animal Adventure Park of a pregnant giraffe named April, she finally gave birth. This is the fourth calf for the 15-year-old April, but the first for the Animal Adventure Park located in Harpursville, New York.
Animal Adventure Park
More Videos
1:05
April the giraffe gives birth at New York Zoo
1:45
"Mother of all bombs" (MOAB) test detonation
2:16
More evidence of water vapor plumes on Jupiter's icy moon Europa
3:23
How one city turns human waste into compost for your garden
4:57
How to help save the pollinators vital to our food supply
0:43
Sewer explodes after man drops cigarette butt in hole
2:18
Painting intricate Ukrainian Easter eggs
0:42
National Zoo's baby orangutan goes for a ride
0:26
Dylann Roof pleads guilty to state murder charges for deadly Charleston church shooting
2:25
Exploring California bridge via drone
1:02
John Glenn laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery
0:40
Funnel clouds drop down across Georgia
0:37
Scenes of flooding near University of South Carolina's campus
The Hubble Space Telescope has captured even more evidence of water vapor plumes on Jupiter's icy moon Europa. The probable plumes appear to be repeating in the same location and correspond with a relatively warm region on Europa's surface observed by the Galileo spacecraft.
Plant operator Chris Giesting shows how biosolids are converted to compost at the wastewater treatment plant in Lynden, Washington. The city converts biosolids into about 100 dry tons of compost a year at the plant, and offers it free to residents.