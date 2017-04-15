National

April 15, 2017 9:53 AM

Ex-NFL player driving truck that ran over, killed daughter

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

Authorities say a former NFL player was moving a truck that ran over and killed his 3-year-daughter in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home.

The Arizona Republic reported (http://bit.ly/2nO2juS) that police say Todd Heap was behind the wheel of the truck when he accidentally struck the girl while moving the vehicle forward outside their home in Mesa on Friday afternoon.

Officials said the girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Mesa police said impairment was not a factor.

Heap played for the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals. He also played at Arizona State University, where he was a two-time All-Pac-10 selection.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

"Mother of all bombs" (MOAB) test detonation

1:45

"Mother of all bombs" (MOAB) test detonation
More evidence of water vapor plumes on Jupiter's icy moon Europa 2:16

More evidence of water vapor plumes on Jupiter's icy moon Europa
How one city turns human waste into compost for your garden 3:23

How one city turns human waste into compost for your garden

View More Video

Nation & World Videos